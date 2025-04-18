Cougars compete at O-G meet

VW independent sports

OTTAWA — Van Wert finished eighth out of eight teams on the boys’ side and ninth out of nine teams on the girls’ side at the Ottawa-Glandorf Gold Medal Meet on Thursday.

Due to some injuries, sickness, and a meet in Canton on Saturday for some of our athletes, we ran a modified lineup Thursday night,” Van Wert head coach Nate Hoverman said. “That put a heavy night on some athletes that weren’t used to that type of workload and put some inexperienced athletes in situations that were new to them. They responded very well.”

“We had PR’s (personal records) all over the board and saw some athletes shine that haven’t been able to yet this year because of cancelled meets and inclement weather,” he added. “We are very excited for what the rest of the year has to hold for our teams.”

Ottawa-Glandorf won the boys’ title while Bluffton captured the girls’ title.

For the Cougars, the highest finish was recorded by boys 4×800 team of Evan Keuneke, Andrew Laudick, Owen Scott and Keaten Welch. The quartet finished second behind Ottawa-Glandorf with a time of 8:17.25.