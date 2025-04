Procession of the Cross

It’s a longstanding tradition in Van Wert and it continued on Good Friday with the Procession of the Cross. Outside of windy conditions, weather was quite good when the procession left Trinity Global Methodist Church on S. Walnut St. and proceeded along Main St. and S. Washington St. and into First Presbyterian Church for the Van Wert Area Community Good Friday Service. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent