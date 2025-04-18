Roundup: softball, baseball, tennis

VW independent sports

Softball

Lincolnview 13 Lima Central Catholic 0 (five innings)

Freshman Ila Hughes pitched a perfect game on Thursday and No. 4 Lincolnview blanked Lima Central Catholic 13-0 in five innings.

Hughes allowed no hits or walks and struck out 11. Of her 57 pitches, 45 were strikes. That wasn’t all, as Hughes went 4-for-4 at the plate with a pair of home runs and three RBIs. Lainey Spear also homered, Emerson Walker drove in three runs and Sylvia Longstreth and Quinlyn Walker each drove in a pair of runs. As a team, the Lancers (9-1, 2-0 NWC) piled up 14 hits.

Lincolnview’s Ila Hughes had quite a week. She pitched a no-hitter against Bath and a perfect game against Lima Central Catholic. She also bashed two home runs against the Thunderbirds. Photo submitted

On Monday, Lincolnview rolled to a 14-0 win over Bath, with Hughes tossing a no-hitter and striking out 10. Ashlyn Price hit a home run as well, and Lainey Spear went 3-for-3 with a double.

Crestview 17 Spencerville 2 (five innings)

Kaydacen Rodriguez finished with a game high five RBIs as Crestview topped Spencerville 17-2 in five innings on Thursday. 12 of Crestview’s runs came in the third inning.

Neveah Ross had two hits and three RBIs and Alli Thatcher and Alexis Flagg combined for the win on the mound, allowing a total of five hits, striking out four and walking two.

Celina 21 Van Wert 0 (five innings)

Celina scored 13 runs in the second inning and the Bullddogs went on to defeat Van Wert 21-0 in five innings on Thursday. Aubrey Wollet had two of Van Wert’s three hits in the game. The Cougars were plagued by eight errors in the loss.

Van Wert started the week with an 11-10 walk off win over Kenton on Monday. Emma Haynes doubled home Bella Behm in the seventh inning. The game winning hit capped off a rally that saw the Cougars trailing 9-7 after five innings. Wollet had a pair of hits in the game and pitched the first five innings and struck out seven.

Baseball

Van Wert 5 Celina 3

At Celina, the Cougars scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning and went on to defeat the Bulldogs 5-3 on Thursday. Trailing 3-2, Trevor Halker hit an RBI single, then Briston Wise scored on a sacrifice fly by Hayden Dowler. Sam Houg scored on an error on the same play to cap off the rally. Wise, Halker and Griffin McCracken each had two hits in the win.

On Wednesday, Van Wert lost to Bath 4-1.

Crestview 1 Spencerville 0

Crestview scored just one run, but it was all the Knights would need on Thursday. Denver McDougal hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to give the Knights a 1-0 walk off win over Spencerville. On the mound, Zaine Cereghin pitched six innings for Crestview, allowing just three hits while striking out six and walking three. Bryson Penix pitched the remaining inning in relief and struck out one.

The Knights enjoyed an 8-4 win over New Haven on Wednesday. Ayden Hyitt had two RBIs, and Bryson Penix and Luke Sawmiller each drove in a run. Sawmiller got the win after pitching the first five innings, allowing five hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

Lincolnview 6 Lima Central Catholic 1

The Lancers (8-1, 2-0 NWC) capped off a three-win week with a 6-1 victory over Lima Central Catholic on Thursday. Case Young drove in two runs and Chayse Overholt and Gavin Evans each had an RBI. Overholt earned the complete game win by scattering four hits over seven innings with eight strikeouts and two walks.

On Wednesday, Gavin Evans finished with three RBIs and Zavier Kemler had two RBIs to lead Lincolnview by Miller City 8-3. Graham Kill and Myles Moody combined to strike out nine Wildcat batters. The Lancers began the week with a 10-5 win over Marion Local. Moody tallied three RBIs and Holden Price drove in two runs and finished with a team high four hits.

Tennis

Van Wert 3 Celina 2

Wins at two singles spots and a doubles win gave Van Wert a 3-2 victory over Celina on Thursday.

At second singles, Aaron Reichart swept by Joshua Schoen 6-0, 6-0, and Jaymison Moynihan enjoyed a 6-0, 6-1 third singles win over Celina’s Christian Fent. In addition, Van Wert’s first doubles team of Noah Pugsley and Zach Stoller topped Preston Speedman and Nicholes Johnson 6-1, 6-0.

Celina’s Jack Zhang defeated Keaton Foster 6-3, 6-1 at first singles, while the Bulldog second doubles team of Carson Hall and Jonathan Ayers beat Ben Verville and Kole Swander 6-3, 6-4.

It was the second straight win for the Cougars. On Wednesday, Van Wert defeated Kenton 3-2, with Keaton Foster (first singles), Aaron Reichert (second singles) and Nathan Pugsley and Zach Stoller (first doubles) all recording victories.

On Monday, the Cougars dropped a 4-1 decision to Shawnee. Keaton Foster was the sole winner for Van Wert.