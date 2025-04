City Easter egg hunt postponed

VW independent staff

Due to today’s (Saturday, April 19) weather conditions, the annual free Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Van Wert Parks Department has been pushed back one week and will now be held at 10 a.m. next Saturday, April 26, at Smiley Park.

Age groups will remain the same, 2 and under, 3-4, 5-7 and 8-10. Eggs will be provided, but children will need their own basket or bag to gather them.