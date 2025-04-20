Crestview school board to meet tonight

VW independent staff

CONVOY — Personnel and facilities will be the focus of tonight’s meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education.

The agenda includes a long list of amended administrative contracts, one, two, three, five and continuing contracts for a number of teachers and classified personnel. In addition, the board will vote on a one year labor contract with the Crestview Employees’ Association OFT/AFT.

Toward the end of the meeting, board members will hear presentations from Ryan DeMay of Field Source Consulting and representatives of Garmann Miller. They’s expected to address proposed multi-million dollar upgrades to the football field, baseball and softball fields and more. The proposed upgrades have been discussed for several months. The original projected price tag was $40 million but was scaled back and reduced to $10 million.

Tonight’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.