Knights run at Minster Invitational

VW independent sports/submitted information

MINSTER — Crestview finished eighth out of 15 teams on the boys’ side and 15th on the girls’ side at the Minster Memorial High School Invitational on Saturday.

Top finishers for the boys’ team:

4×800 meter relay: Hudson Perrott, Derek Young, Payton Scott, Brentyn Rodriguez (seventh, 8:48.43)

100 meter dash: Liam Putman (fifth, 11.22); Drayden Hoffman (eighth, 11:34).

4×200 meter relay: Hayden Perrott, Braxton Leeth, Liam Putman, Drayden Hoffman (fourth, 1:33.24)

4×100 meter relay: Hayden Perrott, Braxton Leeth, Liam Putman, Drayden Hoffman (fourth, 45.45)

200 meter dash: Liam Putman (seventh, 23.13)

3200 meter run: Derek Young (fifth, 10:22.29)

4×400 meter relay: Hayden Perrott, Hudson Perrott, Drayden Hoffman, Brentyn Rodriguez (eighth, 3:43.50)

Top finishers for the girls’ team:

4×100 meter relay: Graylie Grose, Delanie Balliet, Marissa Gros, Lydia Grace (eighth, 54:97

3200 meter run: Anna Gardner (eighth, 13:27.10)

West Liberty Salem won the boys’ team title and Fort Loramie captured the girls’ title.