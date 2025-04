Scott wins 1600 meter title in Canton

VW independent sports

CANTON — Van Wert’s Owen Scott ran to the individual title in the 1600 meter run at the GlenOak Second Sole Eagle Elite 2025 at GlenOak High School on Saturday. He logged a time of 4:17.33 to edge Mentor’s Matthew Penkowski (4:17.46).

In addition, the 4×800 relay team finished fourth (8:17.71) and Claire Benner placed fifth in the shot put (31-1.25).