Two accidents…

A pair of two-vehicle accidents occurred locally on Saturday. The first one occurred happened at U.S. 224 and Van Wert Decatur Road (above). Both drivers declined medical treatment. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the accident. The second accident (below) occurred at Lincoln Highway and Liberty Union Rd. Two people were taken to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer