VWCHS to form local genealogy group

VW independent staff/submitted information

Are you fascinated by family history? Do you wonder about the stories of those who came before us? The Van Wert County Historical Society has announced the formation of a new local genealogy group in Van Wert.

What does a genealogy group do?

A genealogy group is a community of individuals passionate about tracing their family roots. The group will be able to:

Share knowledge and resources: Learn about effective research techniques, valuable online databases, and local historical records.

Provide mutual support: Overcome research roadblocks, decipher old documents, and collaborate on shared family lines.

Organize workshops and presentations: Explore topics like DNA testing, preserving family photos, and navigating historical archives.

Conduct local research projects: Help preserve and document Van Wert's rich history.

Connect with others: Meet fellow history enthusiasts and build lasting friendships.

How can a genealogy group help the community?

Preserves local history: By documenting family stories, we contribute to a more complete understanding of Van Wert’s past.

Strengthens community connections: Genealogy brings people together, fostering a sense of shared heritage and belonging.

Promotes historical awareness: We encourage interest in local history among all ages, ensuring that valuable stories are not forgotten.

Aids in historical preservation: Groups often help local historical societies by finding and cataloging important documents.

Tourism: Genealogy groups can help to bring people to the area, as people travel to see where their ancestors lived.

Whether you’re a seasoned genealogist or just beginning your journey, you’re welcome to join us. The Van Wert County Historical Society believes that everyone has a story to tell, and the group can help uncover the fascinating history of Van Wert and its people.

A group kick-off will be held at the Brumback Library in Van Wert from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, April 28. Curt B. Witcher from the Fort Wayne Public Library will join us via a Zoom Meeting to present “Discover Your Roots: A Beginner’s Guide to Genealogy.” Following the Zoom portion of the meeting, representatives from the Brumback Library and the Van Wert County Historical Society will be on hand to share resources and set up future meetings.