WERT to broadcast baseball game

VW independent sports/submitted information

Russell Fisher field at Smiley Park will be the place to be Tuesday night as the Van Wert Cougar baseball team takes on the visiting Bulldogs from Defiance.

Local radio station WERT 1220AM/104.3FM will broadcast the game, the first in over five years. First pitch will be at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday will also be Youth Appreciation Night. Van Wert has 15 teams and over 215 kids playing baseball within its youth leagues. Those in attendance Tuesday will be recognized as they stand on the field with the varsity players during the playing of the national anthem. As an added bonus, the first 100 youth in attendance will receive a ticket good for a free hot dog, chips and a drink, courtesy of four anonymous donors.

Baseball has been a rich tradition in Van Wert for decades.

“I still have great memories about playing baseball, said Chuck Thompson, a baseball standout in the 1970s. “I made great friends, competed fiercely and had a lot of fun.”