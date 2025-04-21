Elks donation…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $150 to the Van Wert Peony Festival Committee. The money will go to the Peony Festival Scholarship Program. The Elks, nationally, are only second to the United States Government in the number of scholarships that are given out each year. Van Wert Elks Lodge is proud to be a contributor each year to this important scholarship program. Pictured from left to right are Kim Ousley, Peony Committee President; Nicole Welker, Peony Committee Secretary, and Michael Martz, Lodge Leading Knight. Photo submitted