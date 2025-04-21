Girl finalists announced for 2025 R.K. Thompson Award

Pictured clockwise from left are this year’s R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award girl finalists: Emma Bowersock, Sydney Dowler, Brittany Ganger, Abigail Rollins and Navaeh Ross. Boy finalists will be announced this week. Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Five area girls have been selected for the 2025 R.K. Thompson Self Reliance Award, according to Keri McClure, Breanne Sudduth and Anthony Adams, co-chairpersons of the Van Wert Service Club’s selection committee. The program provides cash awards to seniors of Van Wert County high schools who best exhibit the trait of self-reliance. These awards are designed to seek out and honor the student who does the best with what she has.

This year’s girl finalists include Emma Bowersock, daughter of Rod and Karla Bowersock; Sydney Dowler, daughter of Stephen and Casey Dowler; Brittany Ganger, daughter of Mark and Christa Ganger; Abigail Rollins, daughter of David and Sarah Rollins and Nevaeh Ross, daughter of Josh Ross.

Ms. Bowersock is a senior at Lincolnview High School where she is a member of Honor Society, Lincolnview Service Club, FFA, FCA as well as serving as senior class vice-president and competing on the Lancer volleyball and softball teams. Following graduation Emma plans to attend Bowling Green State University pursuing a degree in early childhood education. Work experience includes childcare as well as assisting in the classroom through the C.E.O. program.

Ms. Dowler is a senior at Crestview High School where she is a member of National Honor Society, Knight Vision, FCCLA, Art Club while serving as Student Council secretary and competing as a varsity cheerleader. Following graduation, Sydney plans to attend the University of Findlay majoring in elementary education. Work experience includes time as a paraprofessional.

Ms. Ganger is a senior at Vantage Career Center where she participates in the Transition to Work Program while also competing on the Lincolnview bowling team. Outside of school she serves as President of 4-H in addition to serving her community through First United Methodist Church. Following graduation, Brittany plans to pursue a degree in the medical field attending Wright State University. Employment experience includes time with A&W, Pizza Hut and Burger King.

Ms. Rollins is a senior at Van Wert High School where she is involved in marching band, symphonic band, District 3 honors band, northwest regional orchestra, the Renaissance Program and Leadership Program. Outside of school, she is a member of St John’s Catholic Church and the CCIA Program while also serving on the St. Mary’s Community Band. Following graduation, Abigail plans to attend Purdue University Fort Wayne pursuing a degree in music education. Work experiences includes time with Rocky Top, Rager’s and Winan’s Coffee and Chocolate.

Ms. Ross is a senior at Crestview High School where she is a member of the Knight volleyball and softball teams in addition to serving as a Junior Rotarian. National Honor Society and the yearbook staff while also competing on the Crestview Soccer team. Following graduation from Crestview, Nevaeh plans to attend Rhodes State College earning a degree as a physical therapy assistant with the goal of ultimately becoming a physical therapist. Work experience includes time with Cook-Kelly Family Dentistry.

Boy finalists will be announced this week. This year’s awards banquet will be held Wednesday, May 7.