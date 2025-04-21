New forensic technology at OhioHealth

VW independent staff/submitted information

OhioHealth is taking a significant step forward in its commitment to supporting survivors of sexual assault and other forms of interpersonal violence. This spring, OhioHealth is implementing new forensic technology across more than two dozen emergency departments.

OhioHealth is deploying Cortexflo camera systems from Fernico—a high-resolution imaging technology built specifically for forensic use. They are referred to as SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) cameras. OhioHealth has purchased devices for 26 care sites. In addition, three care sites will be upgraded to new equipment in exchange for old cameras which includes OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, OhioHealth Southeastern Medical Center, and OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

“This technology allows us to capture incredibly detailed images of injuries that may result from sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse and other violent acts,” said Sheree Ford, BSN, RN, SANE-A, SANE-P, clinical nurse manager for Forensics at OhioHealth. “The level of clarity and precision we can now achieve will make a real difference in patient care and in the pursuit of justice.”

Cortexflo provides powerful capabilities and advanced features include:

High-resolution imaging to detect micro-injuries, which can be crucial in sexual assault cases.

Contrast filters to enhance faint injuries that might otherwise be missed in photographs.

Alternative light source capability to detect dried bodily fluids such as semen, saliva and urine—critical evidence in many forensic cases.

Secure image storage and encryption for safe handling and transfer of photographs during legal proceedings.

The system allows SANE nurses to zoom in closely on injuries, capture more accurate documentation, and support more comprehensive care for survivors.

“We are very excited and thankful to OhioHealth for allowing us to purchase this state-of-the-art equipment,” Ford said. “It speaks volumes that our organization believes in what we do and cares deeply about survivors.”

The installation and software upgrades are happening at the following OhioHealth care sites:

OhioHealth Berger Hospital

OhioHealth Canal Winchester

OhioHealth Doctors Hospital

OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital

OhioHealth Emergency Care – Ashland

OhioHealth Emergency Care – Obetz

OhioHealth Emergency Care – Ontario

OhioHealth Emergency Care – Powell

OhioHealth Emergency Care — Reynoldsburg

OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital

OhioHealth Grant Medical Center

OhioHealth Grove City Methodist Hospital

OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital

OhioHealth Hilliard Health Center

OhioHealth Lewis Center Health Center

OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital

OhioHealth Marion General Hospital

OhioHealth Morrow County Hospital

OhioHealth New Albany Medical Campus

OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital

OhioHealth Pickerington Methodist Hospital

OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital

OhioHealth Shelby Hospital

OhioHealth Southeastern Medical Center

OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital

OhioHealth Westerville Medical Campus