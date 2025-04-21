Prep roundup: softball, baseball

VW independent sports

Softball

Van Wert 6 Antwerp 1

Aubrey Wollet and Katie DeAmicis each drove in two runs to lead Van Wert to a 6-1 home win over Antwerp on Monday. Emma West and Emma Haines each had an RBI as well.

Three of Van Wert’s runs came in the third inning, when Wollet doubled home Maria Parish and Ella Kimmel, then on an RBI single by DeAmicis that plated Wollet. The remaining three runs came in the fifth when Parish scored on an Antwerp error, West singled in Wollet and DeAmicis scored on an error.

West went the distance on the mound and allowed seven hits while striking out 10 and walking just one.

The Cougars (3-5) will play at Defiance today.

Leo (IN) 1 Lincolnview 0

LEO – In a matchup of state ranked teams from bordering states, Leo defeated Lincolnview 1-0 on Monday. The Lions are ranked No. 5 in Class 3A in Indiana, the equivalent of Division II in Ohio, while the Lancers are ranked No. 4 in Division VI.

The game’s only run came in the first inning on an RBI single by Carley Funk. The hit was one of just four by Leo (8-2). Lincolnview (9-2) was held to three hits, two by Ila Hughes, who struck out six on the mound.

The Lancers are scheduled to host Ottoville on Wednesday.

Crestview 13 Columbus Grove 0 (five innings)

COLUMBUS GROVE – Alli Thatcher tossed a one hitter and Crestview rolled to a five inning 13-0 win over Columbus Grove on Monday. Thatcher struck out three and walked one.

The Knights scored three runs in each of the first two innings then added one in the third inning. Four runs were scored in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

Violet Dirr doubled in a pair of runs in the first and finished with four hits and three RBIs. Kaci Gregory and Kaydacen Rodriguez each finished with two RBIs. Gregory and Dakota Thornell each had three hits, including two doubles.

Crestview (5-10) will host Wayne Trace on Wednesday.

Baseball

Van Wert 7 Wayne Trace 3

Van Wert scored three runs in the first inning and went on to beat Wayne Trace 7-3 on Monday. The victory improved Van Wert’s overall record to 6-2 on the season.

Case Stegaman singled in Griffin McCracken, then Briston Wise tripled home Stegaman. Wise later scored on a grounder by Trevor Halker. Hayden Dowler scored on wild pitch in the second, then a sacrifice fly by McCracken scored Finley Dickinson in the fourth, increasing Van Wert’s lead to 5-0. A two-RBI single by Carter Clemens in the top of the sixth pulled the Raiders to within three, 5-2, but Sam Houg and Nate Gearhart scored on Wayne Trace errors in the bottom of the seventh.

Hayden Davis led Van Wert with three hits while Stegaman and Wise each had two hits. Davis went the distance on the mound and scattered five hits while fanning eight and walking three.

The Cougars will host Defiance today.

Crestview 10 Columbus Grove 4

COLUMBUS GROVE — Zaine Cereghin finished with three hits, including a home run and a double to led Crestview to a 10-4 NWC victory over No. 13 Columbus Grove on Monday.

Ayden Hyitt added a run scoring triple in the third inning, then hit a two-RBI double in the sixth inning. Five of Crestview’s runs came in the sixth. Bryson Penix pitched the first five innings and allowed five hits while striking out five and walking four. Denver McDougal and Owen Heckler each pitched an inning.

Crestview (5-5) is scheduled to play Van Wert on Wednesday.

Fort Recovery 11 Lincolnview 3

No. 16 Fort Recovery defeated No. 8 Lincolnview 11-3 on Monday.

Zavier Kemler and Gavin Evans each had two hits for the Lancers.

Lincolnview (8-2) will host Spencerville on Thursday.