Real estate transfers 4/14-4/18/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers took place April 14-18, 2025.

CK Renner Farms II LLC to Bruce J. Renner, Andrea M. Renner, a portion of Section 24 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 24 in Washington Township.

Bruce J. Renner, Bruce Renner, Andrea M. Renner, Andrea Renner to CK Renner Farms II LLC, a portion of Section 31 in Washington Township.

Dennis G. Renner, Kaylynn A. Renner, Matthew G. Renner, Maria A. Renner, Bruce J. Renner, Andrea M. Renner to CK Renner Farms II LLC, a portion of Section 13 in York Township.

Gregory N. Renner, Julie A. Renner to Dennis G. Renner, Maria A. Renner, a portion of Section 1 in Ridge Township.

CK Renner Farms II LLC to Matthew G. Renner, a portion of Section 31 in Washington Township.

CK Renner Farms II LLC to Gregory N. Renner, Julie A. Renner, a portion of Section 13 in York Township.

CK Renner Farms II LLC to Dennis G. Renner, Maria A. Renner, a portion of Section 1 in Ridge Township.

Jacob Snider, Cassie Snider to Shane A. Carroll, Stacey L. Carroll, Van Wert inlots, lot 2239.

Estate of Louis Jettinghoff to Lorene C. Jettinghoff, Delphos inlots, lots 881, 882; Delphos subdivisions, lot 47.

Jennifer Robeson, Brent Agler to City of Van Wert, Van Wert City, Van Wert inlots, lot 697.

Summer Brothers & Sons LLC to Cheyenne Kamara Evans, a portion of Section 21 in Harrison Township.

David R. Leathers, Alicia Leathers to Joseph Klausing Family Living Trust, Joseph Klausing Family Living Trust TR, Joseph P. Klausing TR, Yvonne Klausing Family Living Trust, Yvonne Klausing Family Living Trust TR, Yvonne D. Klausing TR, Middle Point inlots, lots 130, 131.

Drew R. Anderson, Julie R. Anderson to Drew R. Anderson, Julie R. Anderson, Van Wert inlots, lot 4197.

Estate of David L. McGhee to Claudia S. McGhee, a portion of Section 10 in Pleasant Township.

Estate of Bryan W. Variell to Kathy L. Variell, estate of Kathy L. Variell, a portion of Section 18 in Washington Township.

Aaron Riley, Kristy Riley, Kristy S. Riley to Aaron Riley, Kristy Riley, Van Wert inlots, lots 1689, 1690.

Brian German, Erika German to Michael S. Dellinger, Emily J. Dellinger, Mark S. Dellinger, Deanna L. Dellinger, a portion of Section 29 in Pleasant Township.

Rebecca A. Hutchins to Chasity Sudduth, a portion of Section 29 in Harrison Township.

Estate of Margaret A. Price to Brian E. Price, Brenda M. Sinn, Russell J. Price, Rodney J. Price, Jennifer K. Price, Van Wert inlots, lot 3260.

Estate of Michael D. Darras to Helen M. Darras a portion of Section 28 in Ridge Township.

Trevor L. Spridgeon, Trevor Spridgeon to Brian C. German, Erika M. German, Van Wert inlots, lot 1537.

Estate of Carolyn L. Mueller, estate of Carolyn L. Mueller Ex, Kathleen A. Buettner Ex, Amy M. Deffenbaugh Ex, Kathy Buettner Ex, Amy Deffenbaugh Ex to Ricki Dylan Bradshaw, Delphos inlots, lot 983.

Kiracofe Homes LLC to Michael E. Burtnett, Jennifer E. Burtnett, Van Wert inlots, lot 4543.

CMS REZ1 LLC to Bowman Homes LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 1452.

Steven Ray Parsons, Donna Marie Parsons, Steven R. Parsons, Donna M. Parsons to Zachary Cullen, Van Wert inlots 2704.

Estate of Clair Lewis Crider, Clair L. Crider to Mary Marie Crider, a portion of Section 29 in Jennings Township.

Scott D. Kemler to Nicole Losh, Nicole Kemler, Van Wert inlots, lot 300.

Carol J. Baird to Lisa M. Ellis, Lori A. Ferguson, Teresa J. Bolinger, Van Wert outlots, lot 113.

Harold Dean Smith, Carol D. Smith, Harold D. Smith to James D. Smith, Van Wert outlots, lot 72.

Jimmy Welch, Brenda Welch to Thomas L. Welch, a portion of Section 17 in Jackson Township.

Jimmy Welch, Brenda Welch to Ernest P. Welch, Thomas L. Welch, a portion of Section 17 in Jackson Township.

Brian L. Kramer to BL Kramer Trust, Kramer BL Trust, BL Kramer Trust TR, Eric J. Kramer TR, Delphos inlots, lot 979.

Dennis G. Renner, Maria A. Renner to Dennis G. Renner, Maria A. Renner, a portion of Section 1 in Ridge Township.