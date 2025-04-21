The magic of family moments

By Quincy Thompson

There’s something truly special about sitting in a darkened theater, eyes wide, hearts open, and minds brimming with curiosity. For families, these shared moments at live performances—like the upcoming Rick Thomas: Illusionist show at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center—aren’t just entertaining. They’re transformative.

More Than Magic: A Gateway to Imagination

Rick Thomas isn’t just performing tricks—he’s igniting the imagination. When children watch as something appears from thin air or see someone float effortlessly above the stage, they’re doing more than being amazed—they’re learning to dream beyond the possible. Live magic teaches young minds about creativity, problem-solving, and wonder.

And in an age of screens and digital everything, experiencing magic in person becomes even more powerful. It’s real. It’s immediate. And it sticks with them.

The Power of Live Theatre for Young Minds

Live performances introduce kids to the arts in a way that no streaming service or movie can match. They witness emotion, timing, storytelling, and craft – right before their eyes. Studies have shown that exposure to live theatre enhances literacy, empathy, and critical thinking in youth.

More than just academic or emotional benefits, attending a live show together creates a unique opportunity to bond as a family. Conversations on the ride home turn into laughs, questions, and maybe even aspirations: “How did he do that?” or “I want to be on stage one day!”

Thanks to the power of theater, kids can have a great time at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Photo submitted

Building Core Memories

Some of the most cherished childhood memories are rooted in family outings—to see a concert, a play, a circus, or an illusionist. These are moments that define childhood. Attending a show like Rick Thomas: Illusionist becomes more than a night out, it’s a story your child might tell for decades.

When a child sees a live performer command a stage, dazzle an audience, and tell a story without a pause button, it can awaken something inside them: a spark of creativity, a desire to perform, or simply a new appreciation for art and expression. It also forces us to be in the present.

Make the Moment Happen

As parents and caregivers, we’re always looking for meaningful experiences to share with our children. A live show offers that perfect mix: entertainment, inspiration, and connection. Rick Thomas brings Vegas-style grand illusions with family-friendly storytelling, making it a perfect first (or tenth!) introduction to the magic of live performance.

Let this be the moment your family remembers.

Let this be the spark that lights your child’s imagination.

Let this be a story they tell long after the final curtain falls.

There is an opportunity that evening for a fine dining experience at Willow Bend, as a part of our “Buffet Dinner & A Show” partnership. For only $25 you can have a variety of flavors sure to be prepared with perfection. Willow Bend County Club is only a short four minute car ride away from the Niswonger. You will be sure to arrive on time after you enjoy this great buffet, open from 5-7 p.m. Call today to make your reservations at 419.238.0111.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.