ELEVATE program offered by VWCF

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation will kick another season of its non-profit capacity-building program called ELEVATE.

The purpose of ELEVATE is to increase the capacity, knowledge, and confidence of local non-profits so they are better equipped to fulfill the mission of their organizations. The Van Wert County Foundations does this in part by bringing in speakers who are experts in their industry on various topics that impact non-profit organizations. The speakers provide engaging seminars that allow attendees to “dig deep” and identify ways to elevate their organizational structure and operations. In addition, those who sign up are exposed to other local non-profits, which creates a catalyst for encouraging stronger collaboration among organizations.

As part of the program, the Van Wert County Foundation partners with the Ohio Association of Non-Profit Organizations (OANO) to present four in-person workshops on the following topics: Leadership Development, Grant Writing & Financial Resources, Legislative Advocacy & Policy, Legal Issues & Compliance.

Sessions will be held monthly on the third Thursday from June-September at Willow Bend Country Club.

Dates: June 19, July 17, August 21, and September 18th

Times: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Willow Bend Country Club, Van Wert

Program cost: $100/per organization

15 non-profit organizations will be accepted into the ELEVATE program with the option for two attendees per organization.

Requirements for participation are:

Be a 501c3 non-profit organization

Have a presence in Van Wert County

Be governed by a board of directors.

To secure a spot, email VWCF Grant & Programs Coordinator Laney Nofer, at laney@vanwertcountyfoundation.org, Attn: ELEVATE program. Organizations are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. The deadline is May 9.