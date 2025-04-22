Scouts receive Elks donation

Submitted information

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $125 to the Black Swamp Area Council, Boys Scouts of America. The donation is part of the annual Friends of Scouting fundraising campaign.

The Black Swamp Council which is headquartered in Findlay covers 13 counties. It provides two camps – Camp Berry near Findlay and Camp Lakota near Defiance – for the scouts to hold activities at and attend summer camp. The Friends of Scouting campaign contributions held the Council fund camping programs, adult and youth training programs.

Lodge Secretary Michael Stanley (left) is shown with Greg Amstutz from the Black Swamp Council. Photo submitted

For 100 years, the Boy Scouts of America has been instilling the values embodied in the Scout Oath and Law, the Scout Motto, “Be Prepared” and the Scout Slogan, “Do a Good Turn Daily”. The council provides scouting programs to 6,300 youth.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has a history of supporting Boy Scouts. Many lodges nationwide sponsor scout troops and provide a location for them to meet as well. The Elks provides money annually to the scouts for camping equipment and helps to sponsor camping trips as well.