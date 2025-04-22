Time to place “Fry Pie” orders in Convoy

CONVOY — Village of Convoy Historical Society’s fry pie orders must be in by May 1. Orders can be placed and paid for online at VOCHS.org. Order forms may also be dropped off at the Convoy Municipal Building, mailed to VCHS, PO Box 605, Convoy, 45832. Order forms are available on Facebook, at the Convoy Municipal Building and the Convoy Post Office.

Flavors include apple, cherry, cheesecake, lemon, peach and red raspberry.

Orders can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 16, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 17 at the Annex, 115 S. Main St. There will be extra pies to purchase both days.

Proceeds will go toward a new roof for the Convoy Opera House.

While picking up your fry pie order, check out the local businesses in downtown Convoy and stop in at the Convoy Opera House for the Flowers in Bloom Quilt Show and a Fiber Arts Market at Convoy Fox Hunters. In addition, Convoy community garage sales will be happening all over town.