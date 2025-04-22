VW baseball, softball fall to Defiance

VW independent sports

Baseball

Defiance 7 Van Wert 4

At Russell Fisher Field, No. 7 Defiance improved to 6-0 (3-0 WBL) with a 7-4 over Van Wert on Tuesday.

Khalil Ligon snapped a 4-4 tie with a two-RBI triple in the top of the fifth, then scored on a sacrifice fly by Brez Zipfel. The game was tied 1-1 after one inning, then the Cougars took a 2-1 lead after two innings, after Nate Gearhart scored on a Bulldog error. Defiance scored three runs in the top of the third, including a two-run double by Noah Gomez, but Hayden Dowler tied the game 4-4 with a two-RBI single in the bottom of the third.

Hayden Davis had a team high three hits for the Cougars, while Dowler and Briston Wise each had two. Wise pitched the first six innings and four earned runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and five walks. Zipfel struck out seven for Defiance.

Van Wert (6-3, 2-2 WBL) will play at Crestview today.

Softball

Defiance 11 Van Wert 0 (five innings)

DEFIANCE — Defiance’s Addison Miller pitched a perfect game against Van Wert and the Bulldogs blanked the Cougars 11-0 in five innings on Tuesday.

Miller allowed no hits or walks and struck out nine Van Wert batters. She also hit a solo home run in the fourth inning.

The Cougars will host Miller City on Thursday.