Board accepts band director’s resignation

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Van Wert High School teacher placed on paid administrative leave in late March is no longer employed with the Van Wert City Schools.

During Wednesday’s monthly school board meeting, board members accepted the resignation of band director Robert Sloan, retroactive to April 1. The board also approved a release and separation agreement, but no other details were offered about the split. Before the meeting, Superintendent Mark Bagley issued a two sentence statement via email.

Robert Sloan

“I can confirm that Bob Sloan is no longer employed with VWCS and I do not have any additional information to provide at this time with the exception of that it’s an HR matter and it did not involve students,” he wrote.

Sloan was named 2019 Teacher of the Year for State Board of Education District 1.

Four other resignations were accepted by the board: fourth grade teacher Evie Bair; elementary school paraprofessional Audrey Coil; kindergarten teacher Marie Wynk, and middle school science teacher Josie Brunet. Each of those resignations will be effective at the end of the 2024-2025 contract year.

Board members uninamiously approved the hiring of 12 new staff members: Michelle Young, special services secretary; Emma Guggenbiller, third grade teacher; Julie Wallace, third grade teacher; Asia Arellano, fourth grade teacher; Morgan Seewer, fourth grade teacher; Megan Weitzel, elementary school intervention specialist; Taylor Bendele, part time occupational therapist; Zachary Spence, kindergarten intervention (cross-categorical) teacher; Kennedy Mercer, kindergarten teacher; Morgan Deffenbaugh, kindergarten teacher; Kaylen Kemler, kindergarten teacher, and Naomi Schlatter, occupational therapy assistant.

Along with those positions, the board hired head winter sports coaches, including Jeremy Best, boys basketball; Seth Blackmore, boys and girls bowling; Ben Collins, wrestling, and Jacque Welch, cheerleading.

A number of assistant fall sports coaches were approved, including Steve Recker, Bryce Crea, Nick Pauff, Josh Paulson and Jalen McCracken, varsity football; Keaton Altimus and Jordon Danylchuk, freshman football; Josiah Poletta and Alex Martz, high school volunteer football coaches; Toshia Wilhelm, varsity assistant boys and girls cross country; Emily Holliday and Noah Carter, middle school cross country, Deb Merritt, high school volunteer cross country assistant; Melissa Bloomfield, girls tennis assistant; Issa Ickes, junior varsity volleyball; Morgan Hicks, freshman volleyball; Glenn Hicks, high school volleyball volunteer, Avery Cowan, eighth grade volleyball; Kati Karl, seventh grade volleyball; Freddy Rodriguez, girls soccer assistant; Tiffany Werts, varsity cheerleading assistant, and Krista Baer, middle school cheerleading.

In other business, the board:

Held a public hearing on the board’s intent to re-employ retirees Bob Priest (assistant superintendent) and Sara Royer, elementary school counselor.

Approved a list of proposed graduates, members of the Class of 2025.

A trip for the high school boys basketball team to Eastern Ohio Basketball Camp in Sherrodsville June 8-10.

A trip for high school boys and girls cross country teams to Cross Country Camp in Logan August 4-8.

Accepted a lengthy list of donations earmarked for various programs.

During his monthly update, Bagley noted Phase III of the Eggerss Stadium improvement project is underway and said footers for the new locker room have been installed and added bathroom fixtures are being installed. He also said the elevator is scheduled to be installed within a matter of weeks and he added he plans on giving tours of the stadium in July.

The next scheduled meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education is 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 28, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.