Boy finalists announced for R.K. Thompson Award

2025 R.K. Thompson Award boy finalists have been named and are shown above (clockwise from left): Alexander Diaz, Samuel Houg, Mason Waltimre, Noah Spath and Kaden Mell. Girl finalists were announced earlier this week. The winners will be named on Wednesday, May 7. Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Five area boys have been selected as finalists for the 2025 R.K. Thompson Self Reliance Award, according to Keri McClure, Breanne Sudduth and Anthony Adams, co-chairpersons of the Van Wert Service Club’s selection committee. In its 55th year, the program provides cash awards to Van Wert County High School seniors who best exhibit the trait of self-reliance. These awards are designed to seek out and honor the student who does the best with what he has.

This year’s boys finalists include: Alexander Diaz, son of Joe and Brandy Diaz; Samuel Houg, son of Dr. Adam and Kelly Houg; Kaden Mell, son of Ralph and Susan Mell; Noah Spath, son of Bob and Sara Spath and Mason Waltmire, son of Mike and Jan Waltmire.

Diaz is a senior at Van Wert High School at the Goedde where he enjoys participating in many service projects including Thanksgiving dinner, meal giveaways, food drives and leaf raking. Following graduation, Alexander plans to enter the workforce. Work experience includes lawncare and time with Beer Barrel.

Houg is a senior at Van Wert High School where he is a member of National Honor Society and the WBL sportsmanship committee while also serving as student body president and an officer of Service Pack. Sam also completes on the Cougar golf, swim and baseball teams. Following graduation, he plans to pursue a degree in finance while continuing his passion of swimming at the collegiate level. Work experiences include lifeguarding at the YMCA and Camp Clay as well as time with Millwork Brands.

Mell is a senior at Vantage Career Center where he excels in the interactive media program. At Vantage, Kaden is a member of the Book Club, while serving as a tour guide for prospective students and also competing in the BPA Regional Competition. Following graduation, Kaden plans to attend the University of Northwest Ohio pursuing degrees in multimedia and business administration with the goal of someday owning his own business. Work experience includes time with Universal Lettering and Big Lots.

Spath is a senior at Van Wert High School where he is a member of National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes while serving as captain of the robotics team and competing on the Cougar cross county and track and field squads. After graduation, Noah plans to join the Air National Guard and attend college pursuing a degree in communications. Work experience includes time with Cheers and Gears and Chief Supermarket.

Waltmire is a senior at Lincolnview High School where he competes on the Lancer soccer and track and field teams while also serving as a member of Service Club, National Honor Society and Spanish Club. Outside activities include church youth group, club soccer, coaching youth soccer and tutoring. Following graduation, Mason plans to attend Tiffin University pursuing a career in physical therapy while continuing to compete in soccer at the collegiate level.

The five girls finalists were announced earlier this week. The winners will be named on May 7.