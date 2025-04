County teams collide…

A lot of great plays were made during Wednesday’s non-conference baseball game between Van Wert and Crestview. Nate Gearhart (above) came on in relief of Hayden Dowler and pitched more than two innings of no-hit ball. While shortstop Bryson Penix (below) makes a throw for the Knights. Van Wert won the game 2-1. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent