Hearings held in Common Pleas Court

VW independent staff

Six defendants appeared for hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Wednesday morning. The hearings were unrelated and Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the proceedings.

Sentencing hearings

Leslie Weisenberger, 41, of Mendon, was sentenced to one year of community control sanctions and 60 days in jail, with election to serve last 30 days on electronic house arrest with an alcohol monitor for 120 days for OVI, an unclassified misdemeanor. She must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment, and her driver’s license was suspended for four years. She was ordered to pay a fine of $850, court costs, partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Britney Mitchell, 32, of Van Wert, was re-sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for 89 days already served and was ordered to pay court costs on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl related compound, both fifth degree felonies.

Amanda Trejo, 42, of Convoy, was sentenced to 15 months prison with credit for 191 days already served on a charge of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony. She was also ordered to pay court costs.

Time waiver

Kevin Krick, 63, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 21.

Plea changes

Joseph Skiba, 42, of Lima, changed his plea to guilty to OVI, a first degree misdemeanor, and obstructing official business, also a first degree misdemeanor. Judge Burchfield scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. May 14.

Krystle Shinnaberry, 38, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. She was ordered to pay court costs.