Joaquin Marcos Estrada, 50, of Van Wert, passed away Sunday morning April 20, 2025, at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

He was born on March 14, 1975, in Bowling Green, to Mary (Vallejo) Estrada who survives of Van Wert and Ramiro Estrada, who preceded him in death.

Joaquin Estrada

Other family survivors include his former wife, Celena DeLaRosa of Van Wert; a son, Joaquin Marcos Estrada Jr. of Van Wert; a daughter, Alianna Estrada of Van Wert; Justen Shepherd of Paulding and Shylyn Estrada of Van Wert; grandchildren, Jorden Shepherd and Kaden Shepherd of Paulding, and brothers, Vincente Estrada of Columbus, Ramiro Estrada of Texas and Alejandro Estrada of Europe.

Joaquin had previously worked at Cooper Farms in the maintenance department. He also loved to be out in nature and sharing God’s word. One thing that Joaquin really loved was anything that included his children, they were the highlight of his life and he loved them more than anything.

Funeral services for Joaquin will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 25, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home of Van Wert with Pastor Chris Wannemacher officiating. There will be visitation from 12 p.m. until time of services on Friday.

Preferred memorials: to the family for funeral expenses.

