Pomp, circumstance and common sense

COLUMBUS — With prom and graduation season underway at high schools across the state, the Division of Liquor Control and the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Ohio Investigative Unit remind liquor permit holders, families, schools and communities to work together to ensure these milestone events stay safe and enjoyable. While the upcoming celebrations mark significant achievements, they also come with risks tied to underage drinking, which is why the Division urges everyone to take proactive steps to prevent potential alcohol-related incidents.

Permit Holders’ Critical Role

Liquor permit holders are on the front lines of ensuring alcohol sales comply with state laws. The Division reminds permit holders that checking IDs and refusing alcohol sales to those under the age of 21 is not just a legal requirement, but a critical step in safeguarding communities.

Permit holders are urged to:

Verify all IDs for alcohol purchases carefully.

Provide training to employees to uphold liquor laws confidently and consistently.

Report suspicious activities or attempted illegal purchases to local authorities.

“We rely on permit holders across the state to help us keep alcohol out of the hands of minors,” Division of Liquor Control Superintendent Jackie DeGenova said. “Their vigilance and adherence to the law are essential to the health and safety of our communities, especially our youth.”

A Shared Responsibility

Addressing underage drinking requires a united effort from all members of the community, including parents and schools. By working collaboratively, we can reduce risks and keep celebrations safe and meaningful.

Parents play a foundational role. By having open and honest conversations with teens about the risks of alcohol, especially underage drinking, binge drinking and drunk driving, parents can strongly influence whether their child makes responsible choices.

According to data from the Ohio Department of Public Safety, there were 393 alcohol-related vehicle crashes involving youth from April to early June last year, a 10 percent decrease from the same period in 2023.

“As a parent, you cannot provide alcohol to anyone under the age of 21. While you may think you are providing a safe environment, you are committing a crime by providing alcohol to underage youth. This can result in injuries or death, jail time, fines, and even civil suits,” OIU Executive Director Jamie Patton said.

Schools and communities also contribute to this conversation by planning and promoting alcohol-free events, which give students an opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments safely and responsibly.

“We applaud the work of parents, schools, and businesses in stepping up to make this prom and graduation season a safe and memorable time for Ohio’s students,” DeGenova said. “Together, we can celebrate their achievements while protecting their well-being.”

Anyone with information about a bar, store, or carry-out selling beer or liquor to underage youth should report the violation to OIU by calling #677 or by visiting OIU’s website at oiu.ohio.gov.