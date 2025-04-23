Prep baseball, softball roundup

VW independent sports

Baseball

Van Wert 2 Crestview 1

CONVOY — Van Wert and Crestview were scoreless after four innings but in the fifth inning, Case Stegaman singled home Griffin McCracken and Nate Gearhart, enough runs for a 2-1 victory over the Knights. Bryson Penix singled in Huxley Grose in the bottom of the fifth, but Crestview could draw no closer.

The game was largely a pitchers duel. Van Wert’s Hayden Dowler worked the first 4 2/ 3 innings and gave up five hits, struck out three and walked one. Gearhart pitched the remainder of the game and held the Knights hitless with a strikeout. Luke Sawmiller pitched the first five innings for Crestview and allowed three hits while fanning five and walking three. Braxton Couts pitched the remaining two innings and gave up a hit.

Zaine Cereghin had three of Crestview’s five hits.

The Knights will host Bluffton today and the Cougars will travel to Wapakoneta on Friday.

Softball

Lincolnview 21 Ottoville 0 (five innings)

Emma Bowersock threw a no-hitter and Lincolnview rolled to a five inning, 21-0 win over visiting Ottoville on Wednesday. Bowersock struck out 11 and walked two.

All of Lincolnview’s runs came in the second and third innings – six runs were scored in the second inning, then 15 runs in the third. The Lancers finished with 14 hits, including two each by Emerson Walker, Ashlyn Price, Ila Hughes, Lainey Spear and Bowersock. Spear, Walker and Quinlyn Walker each homered for Lincolnview. Ottoville was plagued by 11 errors in the game.

The Lancers will host Spencerville today.

Wayne Trace 17 Crestview 4 (five innings)

CONVOY — Wayne Trace jumped out to a 6-1 first inning lead and the Raiders went on to a 17-4 win in five innings on Wednesday.

Tianna Sinn led Wayne Trace with three hits and four RBIs, while Allison Noggle, Brooke Tigner and Addyson LaBounty each had two hits. Tigner and LaBounty each had two RBIs. Alli Thatcher finished with two of Crestview’s six hits, but the Knights were hampered by four errors in the game.

Crestview will host Bluffton today, while Wayne Trace will host Ayersville.