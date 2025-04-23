Roger Lee Welch

Roger Lee Welch, 89, of Convoy passed away Monday evening, April 21, 2025, at the home of his daughter in Van Wert.

He was born on April 26, 1935, in Union Township, Van Wert County, the son of William Lynn and Ruth Leota (Poling) Welch, who both preceded him in death. He first married the former Dorothy Elaine Block on February 24, 1963, who preceded him in death on December 10, 2000. He then married the former Barbara Cash on January 10, 2004, and she survives.

Roger Welch

Other family survivors include his daughter, Debra Rena Welch (Nickolas Polihronopulos) of Van Wert; four stepchildren, Starr Robinson of Clifford, Indiana, Stephanie (Mike) Greathouse of Moneta, Virginia, Mark (Sharie) Schnell of Avon Park, Florida, and Sheryl (Shawn) Atwood of Convoy; 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and first wife, Roger was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Isabelle Jackson and two brothers, Clayton K. Welch and Cletus N. Welch.

Roger was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was owner and manager of Brookside Enterprises including Brookside Convenience Stores. He was a member of the Convoy Methodist Church and the Convoy Lions Club.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 26, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Mark Schnell and Charlie Cash officiating. There will be calling hours from 10 a.m. until time of services on Saturday.

Preferred memorials: the Convoy Lions Club.

Preferred florist: Secret Gardens in Convoy.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.