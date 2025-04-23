Van Wert man killed in Columbus crash

VW independent staff

A Van Wert man has been identified as the victim of a car-pedestrian accident that occurred in northeast Columbus on Sunday.

A crash report states Joaquin Estrada, 50, of Van Wert was struck by a car near the intersection of Maize and Morse roads at approximately 5:40 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver is cooperating with investigators and to this point, no charges have been filed.