Van Wert man killed in Columbus crash
VW independent staff
A Van Wert man has been identified as the victim of a car-pedestrian accident that occurred in northeast Columbus on Sunday.
A crash report states Joaquin Estrada, 50, of Van Wert was struck by a car near the intersection of Maize and Morse roads at approximately 5:40 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver is cooperating with investigators and to this point, no charges have been filed.
