Denny J. Gibbons, 75, of Rockford, passed away at 10:11 p.m. Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Shane Hill in Rockford.

He was born February 9, 1950, in Chattanooga, Ohio, to Luther and Clara (Schaadt) Gibbons. On October 15, 1994, he married Gayle (Winhover) Gibbons.

Denny Gibbons

Denny was confirmed at St Paul’s Country Church in rural Rockford. He was a member of the Willshire Sportsman Club and tended bar at the Rockford Eagles for 32 years. He loved to fish, hunt, garden, hunt mushrooms and was a fierce card player. Denny also had a lifelong love of the Chicago Cubs. He retired from Eaton Corporation, in Van Wert, after 42 years of service, but continued working anywhere there was work to do.

Denny is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Gayle Gibbons of Rockford; his children, Penny (Chris) Canary of Celina, Rodney (Faye) Cheek of Willshire, Holly (Steve) Deitsch of Rockford, Brent (Jennifer) Cheek of Fort Wayne, Monty (Jessica) Gibbons of Rockford and Brandy (Wesley) Wolford of Celina; grandchildren, Slade (Kerri) Canary, Afton Strobel, Megan (Tom) Harris, Tyler (Becca) Deitsch, Holden Cheek, Logan (Caleb) French, Tiffany (Andy) Sneddon, Chase (Maddy) Wolford, Remmie Wolford, Lydia Gibbons, Kylie Gibbons, Hunter Scott and Jackson Scott; 16 great-grandchildren, and a brother, Tom (Carol) Gibbons of Celina.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kevin Cheek; sisters, Lila Lee Roe, Darlene Gibbons and Monica Felver; and an infant brother.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 25, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Pastor Bill Halter, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Willshire Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

