Local prayer observance set for May 1

Submitted information

Designated by Congress, the United States President is to issue a proclamation designating the first Thursday in May as a National Day of Prayer. The Van Wert County Commissioners have also issued a proclamation designating May 1 as National Day of Prayer for Van Wert County.

The theme for this year’s National Day of Prayer is “Pour Out to the God of Hope and be Filled” which is taken from Romans 15:13. This is the 74th annual observance which was started by President Harry Truman.

A special observance will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, May 1, in front of the VW County Courthouse. Many local pastors will be leading this service and the public is invited to attend. Those attending may bring lawn chairs.