Op-ed: treatment courts effective

By Judge Jill T. Worthington

Every day, courtrooms across the United States are filled with individuals impacted by substance use and mental health disorders. Without treatment to address the underlying cause of criminal behavior, many will continue to cycle in and out of the justice system, burdening law enforcement and at tremendous expense to taxpayers. Treatment courts break this cycle by holding individuals accountable through a combination of treatment and rigorous supervision and returning them to the community as healthy, productive citizens. Today, approximately 4,000 treatment courts across the nation are now considered the most successful justice intervention in our nation’s history, proving that when one person, family, and community rises, we all rise.

May is National Treatment Court Month and the perfect time to tell the story of how our treatment court is vital to cutting crime, saving money, and making our community safe.

Courts Assisting Military Offenders, also known as CAMO Court, has had the privilege of seeing veterans reclaim their lives. While in the CAMO Court program, we helped a veteran, named Josh, re-engage in substance abuse treatment, maintain his sobriety, and recover from a physical injury which prevented him from regular employment. Throughout his time in CAMO Court, Josh went back to school and finished his bachelor’s degree. He is now working on his clinical requirements toward his master’s degree in counseling others with substance abuse issues! Today, Josh is happily engaged, building a family and contributing to his community.

Judge Jill T. Worthington (back row center) is shown with staff members and individuals who have benefitted from CAMO Court. Photo submitted

This story is just one of the thousands of individual stories that demonstrate why treatment courts are so critical in the effort to address addiction and related crime. Approximately 65 percent of the U.S. prison population has a substance use disorder, and another 20 percent were under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of their crime. The largest and most comprehensive multi-site study ever conducted on treatment courts found reductions in crime averaging 58 percent and savings of more than $6,000 for every individual served. Further benefits include improved education, employment, housing, financial stability, and family reunification.

Treatment courts are our most effective approach to the devastation of addiction and justice involvement. This year’s National Treatment Court Month celebration should signal that the time has come to reap the economic and societal benefits of expanding this proven solution to all in need.

CAMO Court is held at 10 a.m. on the first and third Wednesday of the month at the Van Wert Municipal Court.

Editor’s note: Judge Worthington presides over Van Wert Municipal Court.