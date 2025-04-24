Roundup: Lancers enjoy another no-hitter

VW independent sports

Softball

Lincolnview 14 Spencerville 0 (five innings)

Lainey Spear smacked a grand slam home run, Ila Hughes pitched five innings of perfect ball and Lincolnview improved to 11-3 (3-0 NWC) with a 14-0 five inning win over Spencerville on Thursday.

Lainey Spear belted a grand slam home run against Spencerville. Photo submitted

Already leading 2-0, Spear’s blast came in the second inning and scored Emma Bowersock, Emerson Walker and Ashlyn Price. The Lancers also scored six runs in the fourth inning, including back-to-back RBI triples by Walker and Quinlyn Walker. Hughes struck out 11 Bearcat batters and allowed no hits or walks. It was her third no-hitter of the season.

Lincolnview is scheduled to host Hicksville in a doubleheader on Saturday.

Van Wert 7 Miller City 2

Emma West struck out a dozen Wildcat batters and Van Wert defeated Miller City 7-2 on Thursday. She also had two hits, drove in two runs and scored a pair of runs for the Cougars.

Lauren Gearhart, Lilly Serna and Haylee Prine each had an RBI.

Van Wert is scheduled to play at Wapakoneta today.

Crestview 10 Bluffton 2

CONVOY — Crestview enjoyed a 10-2 win over Bluffon on Thursday.

Game statistics were not available.

Baseball

Crestview 8 Bluffton 0

CONVOY — Zaine Cereghin and Ayden Hyitt each drove in two runs and Crestview blanked Bluffton 8-0 on Thursday. It was the fifth win in six outings for the Knights (6-6, 4-1 NWC).

Owen Heckler earned the complete game win by scattering six hits while striking out two.

The Knights will travel to Allen East on Monday.

Lincolnview 9 Spencerville 4

The Lancers erased a 3-1 deficit with a five run fourth inning and Lincolnview went on to defeat Spencerville 9-4 on Thursday.

A triple by Gavin Evans plated Seth Brant and Jackson Ingledue, then Grant Zielke singled in Evans to give Lincolnview a 5-3 lead. Caleb Buehrer added a run by scoring on a Bearcat error, then an RBI single by Carter Stevens scored Chayse Overholt, making it 6-3. The Lancers padded the lead with a fifth inning two-RBI double by Zavier Kemler that scored Case Young and Evans.

Lincolnview (9-2, 3-0 NWC) is scheduled to play New Bremen today.