Stant named to new role at St. John’s

VW independent staff/submitted information

DELPHOS — St. John the Evangelist Catholic School has announced the selection of Nathan Stant as its first Head of School.

The Delphos St. John’s School Board of Specified Jurisdiction, established in August, 2024, made hiring a head of school one of its top priorities. This new role is responsible for the school’s day-to-day operational leadership, including areas such as mission and Catholic identity, instructional leadership, and executive governance.

“After a nationwide search, we found the right man for the job within our own parish. Mr. Stant’s commitment to faith, education, and service to our Blue Jay family will enable him to lead our parish school into the future, ensuring that our tradition of Catholic education continues in Delphos for years to come,” Reverend Jeffery Walker said.

Nathan Stant

To accomplish this, a hiring committee was formed by the board.

“I think this process has been an incredible attempt to find an educational expert to manage the school and staff, while maintaining our Catholic school identity,” Board President Craig Pohlman said. “Our Parish Pastor will still hold the authority necessary to ensure this remains a true parochial school, with our Board of Specified Jurisdiction sharing in that governance. This has been a robust process with many outstanding applicants, both local and nationwide.”

“It was inspiring to see so much interest in leading our small-town parochial school,” he continued. “It is with great pleasure that we announce Mr. Nathan Stant as the first Head of School at Delphos St. John’s. Nate exudes and embodies the heart and soul of someone passionate about and committed to a full Catholic education, from preschool through graduation. Given this, and his many years of experience, we are confident he is an excellent fit for this role.”

“I believe this transition will allow our principals to more fully focus on their roles, without the burden of additional administrative duties they’ve previously had to take on. Hopefully, this gives them more time to thrive in their positions. I also believe it will be a positive change for our parish community, enabling our Pastor to focus more fully on the spiritual growth and well-being of all his parishioners and the churches he oversees. I am most looking forward to seeing how we can continue the long-standing success of Delphos St. John Parish’s biggest ministry, our amazing school. With this new structure, I believe both the school and parish can thrive and be everything that all of us know they are and can be.”

Stant has served as the Delphos St. John’s Elementary Principal-Minister for the past 16 years.

“I would like to begin by thanking the St. John the Evangelist Catholic School community for their support and grace during in my time as elementary Principal-Minister,” Stant stated. 16 years ago, I received a call from God – through the pastor and the hiring committee assembled at the time – to return home to Delphos and serve in this role. God’s plan has both challenged and blessed me as a Catholic school leader, while also blessing me with the primary vocation of being the best husband and father I can be. I am excited for this next chapter in Catholic school leadership, one I truly believe God is calling me to through the current leadership of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and School.”

“Thank you, Fr. Jeff and the Delphos St. John’s School Board, for entrusting me with this position,” he added. “I’m also grateful to all my colleagues and fellow Catholic school educators for the opportunity to serve alongside you. Most importantly, thank you to God and to my family — Kristin, Eli, and Lydia — for supporting me throughout this ministry of Catholic education. Our preschool-12 school is the largest ministry of our parish, and I firmly believe in our mission to make Jesus known, loved and served. I look forward to working alongside Fr. Jeff, the school board, and all of our school leaders in service of most important mission.”

Stant will officially begin his role as Head of School May 1, while continuing to lead and oversee the elementary through the remainder of the 2024-25 academic year. He is immediately working toward filling the role of elementary Principal-Minister.

The mission of Delphos St. John’s remains: “In partnership with parents and the parish community, St. John the Evangelist Catholic School encourages all to learn and live a faithful Christ-centered life through the Catholic Tradition, while striving for excellence.”