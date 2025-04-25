Bowersock honored…

The YMCA held its 50th annual Good Friday prayer breakfast celebration last Friday. The annual event features a keynote speaker each year and the speakers are chosen from a list of individuals who wish to share their faith and stories of perseverance, challenges and dedication to others. This year the YMCA had a special two-part celebration. First, Jeremy Laukhuf shared the meaning of prayer and the importance of prayer. Then, special recognition was given to past YMCA director Larry Bowersock, who served the adults and youth of Van Wert County for over 36 years. Bowersock’s friends, family and many of those he impacted filled the banquet hall at Hickory Sticks Golf Course. Those who shared stories included Marty Pastura, Brenda Roethlisberger, Hugh Kocab, Jerry Hoffman, Shad Foster and others. Photo submitted