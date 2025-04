Cougars shut down by Wapakoneta

VW independent sports

WAPAKONETA — Van Wert was no match for No. 13 Wapakoneta (8-0, 4-0 WBL), as the Redskins held the Cougars to just one hit in a 10-0 five inning victory on Friday. Case Stegaman had Van Wert’s only hit of the game.

The Cougars (7-4, 2-3 WBL) will host Delphos St. John’s today.