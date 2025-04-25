OHSAA shares cross country news

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — With cross country expanding to four divisions this fall, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the new divisional breakdowns, along with a new three-year contract with Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park to host three OHSAA cross country events each fall.

Divisional breakdowns for the fall sports of golf, girls tennis, soccer and girls volleyball will be announced on Monday. The 2025 football divisional breakdowns and regional playoff assignments will be announced next Thursday, May 1.

Since 2020, the OHSAA has annually held three cross country events at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park in Southeast Columbus, including the Early Season Invitational in mid-August, the 7th-8th Grade Invitational in mid-October and the high school Cross Country State Championships on the first Saturday in November. The contract extension with Obetz is for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons.

“Obetz has been such a great host for our three cross country events,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director. “The stadium and park have proven to be a fantastic venue for our student-athletes to compete. We appreciate all the work that goes into all three events and are excited to be there for the next three years.”

As announced in January, the OHSAA will expand cross country from three to four divisions this fall. The breakdowns for the new four-division format were approved by the OHSAA Board of Directors at its April meeting on Thursday. The 2025 divisional breakdowns are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Cross-Country/2025-Cross-Country