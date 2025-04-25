Safety City returns to Delphos this summer

VW independent staff

DELPHOS — Delphos School Resource Officer Robert Fitzgerald has announced Safety City Summer Academy is returning this summer.

The free program is open to children ages 5-9. Morning (9-11 a.m.) and afternoon (12-2 p.m.) will be offered June 2-6, 16-20, and 23-27, plus July 14-18, 21-25 and July 28-August 1. Class sizes are limited to 30 students per session.

The initiative provides invaluable safety information for children, including:

Personal safety: stranger behavior, escape routes, safe zones, resistance techniques and drug prevention.

Home and outdoor safety: fire safety, severe weather preparedness, and internet and phone safety.

Public safety: play safety, dog attack defense, water safety and safety in public places.

Traffic safety: bike safety, vehicle dangers and general traffic awareness.

Registration is open until May 23. To register, visit https://delphoscityschools.org/district/school-resource-officer.

Last year, more than 50 children participated in the program. Due in part to a grant from the Arnold C. Dienstberger Foundation, organizers have been able to expand the program and enhance the learning experience. Fitzgerald said discussions are underweay with the Delphos Optimist Club and the City of Delphos to secure a permanent site for Safety City within the next five years.