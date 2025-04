“Life is a Masquerade, So Let’s Have a Ball” was the theme of this year’s Van Wert High School prom. Students transformed the gym specifically for the Phantom of the Opera-themed event. It was also prom night at Crestview and the theme was “I See the Light” from the movie Tangled. Lincolnview’s prom is this Saturday night at the Jr. Fair Building. Photo courtesy of Kate Delgado