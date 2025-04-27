Lancer softball “Aces” Hicksville

VW independent sports

It wasn’t easy, but Lincolnview took both ends of a softball doubleheader against visiting Hicksville on Saturday.

The Lancers won the first game 1-0, with Sylvia Longstreth’s fourth inning RBI single that scored Lainey Spear accounting for the game’s only run. Meanwhile freshman Ila Hughes held the Aces at bay, allowing just two hits while striking out eight.

In the second game, Lincolnview trailed 3-1 after three innings but tied the game with a pair of runs in the fourth, then added five more runs in the fifth for an 8-3 win. Longstreth hit a run scoring triple in the fourth inning, then Hughes and Allie Miller delivered RBI singles in the fifth. Emerson Walker, Hughes, Miller and Longstreth each had two hits for the Lancers. Emma Bowersock went the distance on the mound and allowed three runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Lincolnview (13-2) is scheduled to play at Columbus Grove today.