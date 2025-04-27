Longer hours to vote in-person

VW independent staff

Starting today, extended early in-person voting hours will be offered ahead of the May 6 special/primary election. Below is the list of hours leading up to Election Day.

April 28: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

April 29: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

April 30 – May 2: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

May 3: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 4: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Early in-person ballots may be cast at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert. Registered voters must have an updated photo ID for voting. The BMV can issue an interim ID card which can be used with your Ohio Driver’s License.

The local ballot is very light. There are no local partisan races this year and in terms of local issues, just four are on the ballot, along with one statewide issue.

Van Wert County OSU Extension proposed tax levy renewal (0.35 mills).

City of Delphos proposed municipal income tax for parks and recreation (0.25 percent).

Delphos City School District proposed income tax renewal for current expenses (0.5 percent).

Parkway Local School District proposed income tax renewal for current expenses (1 percent).

State Issue 2 – a proposed constitutional amendment to fund public infrastructure capital improvements by issuance of bonds.

While the May ballot is light, the November, 2025 ballot will feature village and city council races, along with school board and township trustee races.