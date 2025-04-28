City Council hears update on YWCA building project

YWCA of Van Wert County President/CEO Kimberly Laudick (standing) and Capital Campaign Chair Julie Burenga share information about the YWCA’s building project. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

If all goes as planned, the YWCA of Van Wert County’s new facility will open sometime in 2027.

The project was highlighted during Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council. YWCA President/CEO Kimberly Laudick and Board President/Capital Campaign Chair Julie Burenga provided information on the new building, which will be located on Lincoln Highway, between Flat Lands Supply and the Van Wert County EMA Office, across from the Marsh Foundation. The land was donated by the Marsh.

Laudick noted there is a growing demand for the YWCA’s various services and she said the organization is accredited through the State of Ohio.

“Our survivor services operate year-round and we provide wraparound services, support services to women, men and families of all backgrounds, helping them to re-stablize their lives after victimization,” she said. “We specialize in domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking victims. We are the only emergency and long-term shelter in Van Wert and Paulding counties that is an accredited shelter.”

It was noted that the 32,000 square foot building will cost approximately $14 million, which is less than the projected cost to renovate the current facility on E. Main St.

“The new building will obviously be much more energy efficient, it will be handicap accesible, and the rooms in the shelter will be suite-style apartments,” Burenga explained. “Each room will have its own bathroom and little kitchnette and this will make for much more dignified healing for victims of sexual assault.”

She added on the youth side, plans call for a large multipurpose room, several classrooms, a large kitchen and the addition of an after-school program.

$3 million in pledges has been raised so far and Burenga said the board’s goal is to raise $7-$8 million in donations. It was also explained that applications have been made for state and federal grants. Burenga said it’s also possible the board will approach city council for possible financial support.

They said the goal is to break ground next spring and Laudick later said construction should take between 12-18 months. As far as the existing building on E. Main St., it will be listed for sale once the new facility is ready. In the event a buyer can’t be found, Burenga said the current building would be demolished.