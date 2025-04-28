Curtain comes down on spring season

By Quincy Thompson

As the curtain closes on a successful spring season at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, we pause to recognize those who made it all happen. From dedicated volunteers to generous sponsors, Van Wert Live thrives because of the people behind the scenes.

Jarin Hart and Scott Niswonger

Our volunteers play a crucial role in every event. Whether welcoming guests, guiding patrons, or keeping operations running smoothly, their commitment ensures each performance is a great experience for everyone.

“It’s not just what happens on stage that makes Van Wert Live so special — it’s our amazing volunteers who show up with a smile and bring it all together, said Jarin Hart, Executive Director. “One person can do a little, but together, we make every show an experience to remember. We’re so thankful for everyone who gives their time and energy — you truly make a difference.”

Equally vital are our sponsors, whose support brings diverse entertainment to our stage. Their contributions allow us to offer everything from comedy and musical tributes to Broadway productions and family shows. Because of their partnerships, live entertainment in Van Wert remains accessible, vibrant, and reflective of our community’s wide interests.

This spring season featured standout performances like Etta May & The Southern Fried Chicks, Pink Droyd, and RESPECT: The Celebration of Aretha Franklin — a reminder of how the arts enrich lives and strengthen community spirit.

To every volunteer who gave their time and every sponsor who believed in the power of the arts, we say thank you. You’ve helped create memories that will last a lifetime. We can’t wait to continue this journey with you as we head into a summer of music, community, and more unforgettable moments at Van Wert Live.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.