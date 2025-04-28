Kallas not seeking re-election to council
SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor
There will be at least one new face on Van Wert City Council in 2026.
At-Large Councilman Jeff Kallas stated he will not seek re-election in November. He made the announcement Monday night, as council members were discussing a possible pay raise, starting with the next term.
Kallas is currently serving his third term on Van Wert City Council. He’s a teacher at Van Wert High School and a realtor with Bee Gee Realty.
Van Wert City Council is currently comprised of:
Council President: Thad Eikenbary
At-Large: Judy Bowers
At-Large: Jeff Kallas
At-Large: Jana Ringwald.
First Ward: Jeff Agler
Second Ward: Greg Roberts
Third Ward: Julie Moore
Fourth Ward: Bill Marshall
All eight council seats are up for election this fall.
