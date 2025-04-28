Kallas not seeking re-election to council

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

There will be at least one new face on Van Wert City Council in 2026.

At-Large Councilman Jeff Kallas stated he will not seek re-election in November. He made the announcement Monday night, as council members were discussing a possible pay raise, starting with the next term.

Jeff Kallas

Kallas is currently serving his third term on Van Wert City Council. He’s a teacher at Van Wert High School and a realtor with Bee Gee Realty.

Van Wert City Council is currently comprised of:

Council President: Thad Eikenbary

At-Large: Judy Bowers

At-Large: Jeff Kallas

At-Large: Jana Ringwald.

First Ward: Jeff Agler

Second Ward: Greg Roberts

Third Ward: Julie Moore

Fourth Ward: Bill Marshall

All eight council seats are up for election this fall.