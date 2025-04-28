Payments approved, raises discussed

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A possible pay increase for members of Van Wert City Council was discussed at some length Monday night. More discussion and possible action could take place at future meetings.

Prior to Monday’s regular meeting of Van Wert City Council, a “Council of the Whole” meeting was held to address potential raises, which would go into effect with the next term, which begins in January, 2026.

Jana Ringwald proposes a $460 raise for members of Van Wert City Council. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Councilwoman At-Large Jana Ringwald suggested tying council salaries to 10 percent of the city’s average household income, which would increase the salary by $460, to $5,360 per year. If the average income decreases, salaries of council members could decrease as well. She also noted council duties can’t be considered hourly, or just by meetings alone. Such as argument was made earlier this year on social media.

“You can’t put that assignment of hours on this role,” she explained. “You’re going to talk to that person at the grocery store, you’re going to get that phone call from a neighbor, you’re going to jump in your car and do some investigating, you’re going to have these conversations as an elected official with your constituents and how do you define that in the case of time?” she said.

She also said an increase in pay could help attract professional individuals or people with a desire to improve the community. Council’s last pay raise came in 2016.

No action was taken after the discussion.

During the regular meeting, council members approved an emergency ordinance for a $60,000 payment to the Van Wert County Regional Airport’s runway expansion project, along with a $10,000 allocation to the Business Development Corporation of Van Wert County.

Council heard the first of three readings of a pair of ordinances dealing with the placement of data centers. If ultimately approved, such facilities will be permited in I-2 general industrial zoned areas.

Mayor Ken Markward reminded residents that the city’s first brush pickup of 2025 will begin next Monday, May 5, and will likely last the week. Brush should be placed by the curb by 7 a.m. Monday. The city will not pick up limbs larger than four inches in diameter or more than four feet long. He also noted the traffic light at the intersection of E. Main St. and Cherry St., which is currently in flashing mode, will be turned off and bagged on Thursday, as the transition continues to a two-way stop at the intersection.

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming concrete curb pouring on the Bonnewitz Ave. extension project should begin next week, and final top course work on Leeson Ave. should get underway May 12.

Law Director John Hatcher issued a reminder that Ohio’s OVI laws recently changed and have become more stringent (see story here).

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 12, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.