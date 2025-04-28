Real estate transfers 4/21-4/25/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers took place April 21-25, 2025.

Micheal L. Richardson, Michelle R. Richardson to Jacqueline Dreahn, Justin Dreahn, Van Wert inlots, lot 3890.

Robert Cozad, Robert J. Cozad to Robert J. Cozad, Robert Cozad, Sharon K. Dowler, Ohio City inlots, lots 253, 254, 255.

Sharon K. Dowler to Sharon K. Dowler, Robert J. Cozad, Van Wert inlots, lot 4372.

Chris C. Moenter, Katie R. Moenter to Manuel Charre Castelan, Van Wert inlots, lots 361, 362.

Estate of Jerry Wayne Foust, Jerry W. Foust to Marylin A. Foust, Venedocia inlots, lot 96.

Robles LLC to Chander Grubb, Van Wert inlots, lot 1365.

Amy Jo Foust, Amy J. Foust to Gage David Seffernick, Lindsey Marie Seffernick, Lindsey Marie Dancer, Delphos inlots, lot 352.

RJ Fischer LLC, Edward J. Fischer, Victoria Fischer to Isaac Daniel Fairchild, Delphos inlots, lot 788.

Gary Robert Johanns Trust, Gary Robert Johanns Trust TR, Pamela Sue Johanns Trust, Pamela Sue Johanns Trust TR to Gary R. Johanns Family Revocable Living Trust, Gary R. Johanns Revocable Living Trust TR, Pamela S. Johanns Family Living Trust, Pamela S. Johanns Family Living Trust TR, a portion of Section 34 in York Township.

Margy E. Dealey to Kirk D. Clair, John E. Schmidt, Van Wert inlots, lot 970.

Connie S. Ditto, Connie S. Johnson, Robert J. Johnson to Integrity Real Estate LLC, Van Wert inlots 1552.

Chad M. Wallace, Lori Ann Miller, Melissa A. Wallace, Daniel A. Miller, Lori A Miller, Chad Wallace to Michael D. Dennis, a portion of Section 32 in Hoaglin Township.

John P. Marquez, Angela A. Marquez to Alma Rosa May De La Cruz, Van Wert inlots, lot 3079.

Estate of Patricia Bridges to Thomas N. Bridges, Delphos inlots, lot 541.

Thomas N. Bridges to Spare Tire LLC, Delphos inlots, lot 541.

Amy Johns, Ricky Johns Jr. to Claire L. Smith, Thomas D. Norman II, Scott inlots, lots 91, 92.

Larry G. Miller, Deborah K. Miller to Craig Miller, Lisa Mansfield, Van Wert inlots, lot 3504.

Robert D. Gamble Jr. to Renée M. Cowan, a portion of Section 18 in Liberty Township.