Recap: softball teams get shutout wins

VW independent sports

Lincolnview 14 Columbus Grove 0 (five innings)

COLUMBUS GROVE — Ila Hughes and Emma Bowersock combined for a no-hitter and Lincolnview blanked Columbus Grove 14-0 on Monday.

Hughes pitched three innings and struck out seven, and Bowersock went two innings and fanned three and walked one. In addition, Hughes hit a pair of two run home runs, one in first inning and the second in the third. She finished with four RBI, as did Ashlyn Price, who had two doubles in the game. Quinlyn Walker drove in a pair of runs.

Lincolnview (14-2, 4-0 NWC) is scheduled to face Anthony Wayne at Defiance today.

Van Wert 11 Ottoville 0 (five innings)

OTTOVILLE — Van Wert picked up a win for the second time in as many outings with a five inning 11-0 win at Ottoville on Monday.

Already leading 5-0 after four innings, the Cougars plated six runs in the fifth inning, including a two-RBI triple by Emma West, RBI singles by Haylee Prine and Bella Behm and an RBI double by Aubrey Wollet. On the mound, Wollet pitched a complete game and gave up just two hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk.

The Cougars are scheduled to play at St. Marys Memorial today.

Crestview 18 Allen East 8 (six innings)

HARROD — Violet Dirr, Kaci Gregory and Dakota Thornell each hit home runs and Crestview enjoyed a six inning, 18-8 win at Allen East on Monday.

Thornell also had three hits and five RBIs, while Dirr added three hits and two RBIs. Alli Thatcher drove in a pair of runs and pitched the final two innings, allowing one run and one hit. Kaylee Mollenkopf pitched the first five innings and gave up eight hits while striking out six and walking four.

Crestview will host Bath on Wednesday.

Baseball

Lincolnview 4 Columbus Grove 0

COLUMBUS GROVE — Chayse Overholt doubled and drove in two runs and Lincolnview defeated Columbus Grove 4-0 on Monday. He also pitched a complete game and allowed four hits with seven strikeouts and a walk.

Overholt’s hit came in the fourth inning, with the Lancers already ahead 2-0. In the second inning, Case Young scored on a bases loaded walk and Gavin Evans scored on a fielder’s choice.

Lincolnview (11-2, 4-0 NWC) will play at Delphos St. John’s on Wednesday.

Allen East 5 Crestview 3

HARROD — Allen East built up a 5-0 lead then held on to defeat Crestview 5-3 on Monday.

All three of Crestview’s runs came in the fifth inning. Zaine Cereghin scored on a sacrifice fly by Owen Heckler, then Ayden Hyitt and Bryson Penix scored on a Mustang error. The Knights were held to just two hits in a game – one by Cereghin and the other by Denver McDougal.

Crestview is scheduled to host Delphos Jefferson on Thursday.