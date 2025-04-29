FOP donation…

FOP Lodge 62 Van Wert recently donated $1,000 to the Van Wert DARE team. The DARE team is made up of officers and deputies from the Van Wert Police Department and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. Their mission is educate the youth of Van Wert about the dangers of drug, alcohol and tobacco use, as well as other youth social topics. This donation will assist the team with their annual DARE youth summer camp event which takes place June 17-19. Pictured from left to right are Deputy Sam Brumett, DARE/SRO at the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office; April Scott, Van Wert FOP Lodge 62 member, and Officer Bryon Wells, Van Wert Police Department DARE Officer. Photo submitted