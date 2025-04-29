Lancers sweep Van Wert County Meet

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Lincolnview, Van Wert and Crestview finished 1-2-3 on the boys’ and girls’ side at the annual Van Wert County Track Meet, which was held at Van Wert High School on Tuesday.

The Lancer boys won the team title with 65 points, followed by Van Wert (54) and Crestview (45). The Lancer girls enjoyed a dominating performance and finished with 92.5 team points, easily outdistancing Van Wert (48.5) and Crestview (20).

Owen Scott set a meet and stadium record on Tuesday. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

“It’s a great Van Wert County tradition started in 1998 to promote track and field in our small corner of Ohio,” Van Wert head coach Nate Hoverman said. “All three schools have enjoyed a ton of success over that time. It’s a great event for the kids, coaches, parents, and fans, and we hope we can do it for another 27 years.”

Girls

Lincolnview’s Brynleigh Moody led the way for the girls’ squad, with first place finishes in the 400 meter run (1:03.4), 1600 meter run (6:02.25) and 3200 meter run (12:41.63). She was also the final leg of the 4×400 relay team (Lindsay Hatcher, Annabel Horstman, Brooklyn Byrne, Moody) that finished first with a time of 4:29.76, and the 4×800 team that won with a time of 11:09.78.

Byrne won the 800 meter run (2:40), Horstman won the 100 and 300 meter hurdles with times of 17.19 and 51.88, and the 4×200 relay team of Harper Reindel, Hatcher, Makynlee Dickinson and Horstman finished first (1:54.83) as well. Other invidual champions for the Lancers were Kara Suever (high jump, 4-08), Joey-Kate Carey (long jump, 15-01), Beth Hughes (shot put, 36-11) and Ella Elling (discus, 95-11).

Van Wert’s Kendra Deehring won the 100 meter dash (12.86) and the 200 meter dash (26.84), and she finished as the anchor of the 4×100 meter relay team (Jazzlyn Florence, Harper Roop, Vanessa Vaughn, Deehring) that finished first (54.94).

Crestview’s highest finisher was Delanie Balliet, who finished second in the 100 meter dash (13.45) and the 200 meter dash (28.64); the 4×100 relay team (Lydia Grace, Balliet, Marissa Gros and Graylie Grose, second, 55.78), and Ellieannah Ward (second, long jump, 14-07).

Boys

Van Wert’s Owen Scott set a stadium and meet record by logging a time of 9:41.81 in the 3200 meter run, and he recorded another first place finish in the 800 meter run (2:02.71). He served as the anchor of the 4×800 relay team (Andrew Laudick, Evan Keuneke, Noah Spath, Scott) that finished first in 8:39.46. Other top finishers for the Cougars were Keaten Welch (400 meter run, 55:20) and Noah Doctor (shot put, 43-20.50).

Lincolnview’s winners were Noah Peters (110 meter hurdles, 15.89); Cody Ricker (300 meter hurdles, 43.20); the 4×400 relay team (Kreston Tow, Evan Johns, Peters, Ricker, 3:39.38); Trace Klausing (high jump, 5-08); Lucas Grubb (long jump, 19-02.50), and Jevin Looser (discus, 126-06).

Crestview’s Drayden Hoffman won the 100 meter dash (11.43) and 200 meter dash (24.13), while Hudson Perrott (1600 meter run (4:44.76). The 4×100 relay team (Hayden Perrott, Liam Putman, Braxton Leeth, Hoffman) finished first (45.27), and the same four won the 4×200 meter relay (1:34.91).

Full results can be found here.