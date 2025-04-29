National Day of Prayer is Thursday

VW independent staff

A reminder that the Van Wert County Commissioners have issued a proclamation designating May 1 as a National Day of Prayer for Van Wert County.

A special observance will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, May 1, in front of the Van Wert County Courthouse on E. Main St. in Van Wert. Many local pastors will be leading this service and the public is invited to attend. Those attending may bring lawn chairs.

The theme for this year’s National Day of Prayer is “Pour Out to the God of Hope and be Filled” which is taken from Romans 15:13.